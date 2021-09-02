https://www.thecollegefix.com/u-north-carolina-global-whiteness-course-blames-u-s-for-conflict-against-japan-in-wwii/

A University of North Carolina course titled “Global Whiteness” puts the onus on the United States and the West for the conflict against Japan in World War II.

Professor Mark Driscoll’s class also involves student presentations on topics such as Donald Trump’s racism and “interracial hookups on campus.”

Campus Reform obtained the syllabus for the course which describes WWII’s Pacific theater fight as “the first global attack on white Anglo-American hegemony” and “Japan’s attempt to roll back Euro-American colonialism.”

The course’s required text is Theodore Allen’s “The Invention of the White Race, vol. 2: The Origin of Racial Oppression in Anglo-America.”

Driscoll (left), an adjunct in Global Studies, notes in the syllabus’s “Methods” section that he cannot “emphasize enough” how “partial and incomplete professorial knowledge is,” and hence students have a “right and duty” to seek out “alternate truths” about topics discussed in the course.

Selected topics throughout the semester include “Introduction: Racial Science” (which includes a reading from Ibram X. Kendi), “Enlightenment or Enwhitenment?,” “Criminalization of Blackness” and “Whiteness Dispossessed (Whiteness After Obama).”

Some of the topics on which students can do presentations include:

— “How is Trump racist?”

— “Black/White hooking up at UNC”

— “White Trash”

— “Whites in Hip Hop”

— “War on Terror (and racialization of Muslims)”

— “Killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri”

— “1619 Project”

Driscoll’s faculty page notes he “explore[s] colonially inflected transformations in political and economic organization, philosophy, psychology, and literature, and focus on gender, sexuality, and ethnicity to carefully situate Japan’s rise to power.”

