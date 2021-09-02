https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/conservative-journalist-believes-he-knows-real-reason-joe-keeps-going-to-delawareand-its-not-for-vacation/

Once again, Joe Biden is heading off to Delaware to take another “vacation.”

Keep in mind, he was on “vacation” in Delaware when the entire Afghanistan debacle broke out.

He recently went to Delaware because he said that he couldn’t “sleep” at the White House.

Delaware, Delaware, Delaware.

What’s going on?

Well, conservative journalist Kurt Schlichter has a theory about why Joe Biden goes to Delaware so often, and it has nothing to do with “vacations,” but everything to do with keeping visitor logs a secret. Kurt believes that Joe Biden goes to Delaware to have “secret meetings” with people that don’t have to be listed on visitors logs that are available for the public to see.Here’s what Kurt said: “HAS ANYONE ASKED WHY HE HAS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT HAS VISITOR LOGS, AND GOES TO DELAWARE, THAT DOESN’T, EVERY WEEKEND?” HAS ANYONE ASKED WHY HE HAS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT HAS VISITOR LOGS, AND GOES TO DELAWARE, THAT DOESN’T, EVERY WEEKEND? https://t.co/xLExpxGi6v — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2021 Hmm. Interesting. Of course, there’s no way to prove something like that, but it’s definitely an interesting theory.So interesting that New York Post reporter actually asked Jen Psaki about Delaware […]