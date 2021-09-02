https://www.dailywire.com/news/country-stars-wife-blasts-biden-admin-over-fatal-afghan-collapse-this-could-have-been-prevented

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, blasted the Biden administration this week for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, specifically the deadly explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Posting an image of members of the U.S. Military to Instagram, Brittany added the caption: “Remember the reason you are able to sleep peacefully at night. Remember the sacrifices made by the men and women in the military, and their families.”

“EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD BE ANGRY,” Brittany wrote. “THIS COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED. God bless them all🇺🇸💔🙏🏼.”

President Joe Biden has been widely criticized by elected officials on both sides of the aisle, retired generals, and even the left-wing mainstream media over the botched withdrawal. Still, Biden decided to stick to his Aug. 31 “deadline,” presumably under pressure from Taliban extremists, to leave Afghanistan even as hundreds of Americans and other allies remain stranded. An Afghan interpreter who once helped save then-Senator Biden’s life is reportedly still pleading for rescue for himself and his family.

For Brittany and her husband, they have repeatedly bucked the celebrity-approved political line.

Earlier this month, Brittany discussed her decision to be open about her conservative political views, emphasizing that she gets more support than people realize, and, frankly, doesn’t “give a damn” about the criticism.

Taking questions from fans on Thursday night via Instagram, Brittany was asked, “What helped you be more open about your political views on here when most people don’t agree?”

“I think you’d be surprised how many people do agree but aren’t able to speak about their views. (And understandably so),” the 33-year-old said, according to Fox News. “The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable.”

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” she continued. “I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.’”

“Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish,” Brittany told fans. “But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”

Moreover, on Memorial Day weekend, Brittany notably slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for telling Americans to “enjoy the long weekend.”

“Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly. It’s more than a ‘long weekend,’” the young mother pointedly posted via social media.

“[Jason Aldean] and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom,” she continued. “We fly our flag high… EVERY SINGLE DAY. It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

“God bless the mamas who couldn’t hold their babies one more time. To the daddies who weren’t able to express just how proud they were. WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY #happymemorialday. Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!”

In June, the pair publicly hung out with conservative stars like author and Daily Wire host Candace Owens and popular commentator and social media influencer Rogan O’Handley, better known as “DC Draino.”

Jason also took a photo with O’Handley holding a bumper sticker that reads, “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Trump.”

Following the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January, Brittany underscored her support for freedom of speech for all.

“Apparently freedom of speech doesn’t apply to everyone and that’s the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It’s the people that aren’t willing to hear you that chap my a**,” she said, according to Fox News.

Brittany has also reportedly posted a video showing off a blue “Still My President” sweatshirt with Trump’s name and an American flag on it.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

