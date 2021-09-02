https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/braindead-move-by-cdc/

CDC lacks data on breakthrough COVID infections

Remember when the CDC decided to only track severe breakthrough COVID infections, not more mild cases in vaccinated people. Well, it turns out that decision is impacting the agency’s ability to track the spread of the Delta variant and vaccine efficacy. They have no idea what’s going on.

That’s why we rely on Israel for data on the downfall of the Pfizer Vaccine.

Dr. Simone Gold exposed the CDC earlier tonight…