Late Monday night, Rep. Dan Crenshaw R-TX) slammed President Biden’s State Department, headed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for their passivity regarding rescuing trapped Americans out of Afghanistan. Crenshaw wrote, “America: right now there is a private effort to get a plane of US citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. They need @SecBlinken to help get clearance to land in a nearby country. Biden’s State Department is refusing to actively assist. Their response: ‘just tell them to ask.’”

Twelve hours later on Thursday morning, Crenshaw provided an update: “There are Americans behind enemy lines and all Joe Biden and Secretary Blinken have to do is make a few phone calls. They won’t do it. They are refusing. Even worse, State Department agreed to give me the contact info for US Embassies in these countries so we could go point to point. That was 18 hours ago, I’ve followed up multiple times, and they’ve provided nothing.”

Last week, after news broke of the terrorist attack on the Kabul, Afghanistan airport, leaving a reported 11 people killed and dozens injured, including three U.S. troops, Crenshaw, who lost his right eye to an IED blast in Afghanistan on his third deployment, blasted President Biden on Twitter, snapping, “Fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war.”

Crenshaw added, “You didn’t ‘end the war,’ you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe.”

Prior to that, Crenshaw penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in which he harshly criticized those people including President Biden who had lamented “no more endless wars” regarding Afghanistan. Crenshaw wrote, “They prefer to live in a dream world rather than face the reality that our enemies are ideologically opposed to Western civilization and will gladly stage another 9/11 if they have the opportunity and means.”

Crenshaw began by acknowledging, “Almost everyone agrees that what’s happening in Afghanistan is an unmitigated disaster. There is no way to whitewash it, and few are trying. The scenes from Kabul speak for themselves, casting shame and embarrassment on the world’s greatest superpower.”

“There is plenty of blame being passed around, including to the ‘neocons,’ the generals and the Afghans themselves,” he continued. “But what got us here was the widespread belief that American foreign policy should be dictated by a simple slogan: ‘No more endless wars.’ The current spokesman for that belief is President Biden.”

“Few deny we needed to take action after 9/11, but few understood what our strategy would be after we got there,” Crenshaw pointed out.

He said prophetically, “Leaders failed to explain that simply leaving would allow the Taliban to re-emerge and again provide safe haven for terrorists.”

“With this growing impatience, the case for cutting our losses grew stronger. But it fails to acknowledge trade-offs—and this simple question: If we evacuate Afghanistan, what will happen?” Crenshaw asked. “The ‘no more endless wars’ crowd always refused to answer. They prefer to live in a dream world rather than face the reality that our enemies are ideologically opposed to Western civilization and will gladly stage another 9/11 if they have the opportunity and means. They are at war with us whether or not we are at war with them. Leaving Afghanistan would inevitably create a terrorist safe haven.”

He turned to Biden: “Mr. Biden’s decision was reckless and unnecessary. Policy aside, there wasn’t even political pressure to take such thoughtless action. The facts on the ground didn’t warrant a hasty withdrawal, and intelligence predicted the Taliban would eventually take over. Even worse, this decision was made as the spring fighting season began, all but guaranteeing a Taliban offensive emboldened by the knowledge of an imminent U.S. withdrawal and a collapse of morale by our Afghan allies in uniform and in government.”

Crenshaw concluded:

America didn’t lose a war, or even end one. We gave up on a strategic national-security interest. We gave up on our Afghan allies, expecting them to stave off a ruthless insurgency without our crucial support, which came at minimal cost to us. This administration’s actions are heartless, its justifications nonsensical. The consequences are dire for innocent Afghans and for America’s prestige. Twenty years after 9/11, I pray they don’t become equally dire for Americans at home.

