The Supreme Court didn’t step in to block Texas’ heartbeat law from going into effect Sept. 1, and libs are again angry with “old dead white bitch” Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring when a Democratic president would have chosen her replacement.

The Supreme Court also said it was in the hands of Congress to extend the CDC’s eviction moratorium, and so Gene Sperling, who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, went before the press and said the administration was doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down on looking into its legal options. In the end, the Biden administration decided to extend the moratorium anyway, even after the bulk of legal scholars consulted said that was unconstitutional.

We’re reminded of that Thursday because Attorney General Merrick Garland has released a statement saying the Justice Department is “evaluating all options” to protect access to abortion.

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland pic.twitter.com/r2LrUTGvD1 — Anthony Coley (@AnthonyColeyDOJ) September 2, 2021

For what it’s worth, women in Texas still do have access to abortion, as long as they chose that option in the first six weeks of their pregnancy.

I can feel him furrowing his brow already pic.twitter.com/wqcsebV3Os — Wanda maximoff supremacy (@OnceMerc) September 2, 2021

Even though the Supreme Court of America says otherwise. Wake up America. They are trying to negate the highest court we have. This is how tyranny starts. — Marty (@marticus06) September 2, 2021

Supreme Court is highest court. Deal with it. Take an early pregnancy test and decide. — WheezyPutzi (@WPutzi) September 2, 2021

If they want to continue to murder their children then they CAN MOVE! pic.twitter.com/HG46qhIwEu — 🇺🇸Grannygrits01🇺🇸 (@Toni848Toni) September 2, 2021

Garland is getting absolutely hammered in the replies for not having done something already and it’s pretty glorious to see.

