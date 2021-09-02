https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-arrested-in-stabbing-of-anti-vaccine-freedom-fighter/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Suspect arrested in Vaccine protest stabbing in downtown Los Angeles

A 30 year-old Long Beach man was in custody Thursday in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month during dueling demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles over Vaccine mandates.

Eric Cohen of Long Beach, was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Both sides could be seen exchanging punches. The clash lasted about two minutes, Moore said. The stabbing victim suffered a lacerated heart and punctured lung, but is expected to survive.

Full story here…

Eric Cohen Arrested