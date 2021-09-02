Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is suing controversial Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren and the City of Rochester for up to $1.5 million.

Notably, Singletary and the entire command force at the Rochester Police Department (RPD) resigned over Warren’s handling of the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude. After Singletary announced his intention to leave, Warren fired him.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” Singletary said at the time he announced his resignation, taking a veiled shot at Warren. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.”

Shortly after the announcement, Warren fired Singletary. The former Rochester police chief then filed a notice of claim to the city alleging defamation of character, hostile work environment, and wrongful and retaliatory termination wherein he accused Warren of repeatedly telling him to lie over the Prude case.

“I repeatedly refused to lie for Mayor Warren,” Singletary said in the filing. “Pressure to support Mayor Warren’s narrative also came from other city officials.”

