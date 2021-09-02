https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-mayor-who-triggered-entire-command-force-to-quit-sued-by-chief-she-fired
Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is suing controversial Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren and the City of Rochester for up to $1.5 million.
Notably, Singletary and the entire command force at the Rochester Police Department (RPD) resigned over Warren’s handling of the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude. After Singletary announced his intention to leave, Warren fired him.
“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” Singletary said at the time he announced his resignation, taking a veiled shot at Warren. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.”
Shortly after the announcement, Warren fired Singletary. The former Rochester police chief then filed a notice of claim to the city alleging defamation of character, hostile work environment, and wrongful and retaliatory termination wherein he accused Warren of repeatedly telling him to lie over the Prude case.
“I repeatedly refused to lie for Mayor Warren,” Singletary said in the filing. “Pressure to support Mayor Warren’s narrative also came from other city officials.”
According to WHEC 10 News, court records show the former police chief is alleging in the suit that Warren defamed his character, fostered a hostile work environment, and was wrongfully terminated in retaliation.
An attorney hired to independently investigate the city’s handling of the Prude case found in March that the city “surpassed” information and many “untrue statements,” the report detailed.
“During a deposition shortly before the attorney general’s announcement, Singletary answered numerous questions about his knowledge of the events the night Prude had an encounter with officers. He also testified about who he talked to about the case,” WHEC 10 News explained. “A lot of the questions were focused on two phone calls between Singletary and Warren. In a statement at the time, the city claims Singletary told the mayor that everything had been done ‘by the book.’”
City spokesman Justin Roj issued a statement in response to the suit which included a blanket statement condemning the RPD for a “legacy” of “untruthfulness” and accused Singletary of lying.
“As detailed in recent court proceedings reported today involving other officers, there has been a legacy in the Rochester Police Department of untruthfulness,” the statement read. “Mr. Singletary’s testimony to the Special Counsel detailed his own inability to tell the truth, as a simple viewing of his testimony under oath clearly shows. Mr. Singletary failed in his duties as Chief and was rightfully terminated due to those failures.”
Warren, who suffered numerous high-profile scandals under her tenure, was shellacked in a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Malik Evans in June.
Notably, before the primary, Warren was indicted on two felony campaign finance charges “that threatened to remove her from office if she was convicted,” The New York Times reported.
And this summer, the Democrat’s home was raided in connection to a major seven-month-long drug investigation. Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, was arrested and hit with two drug charges and one gun charge. The Daily Wire reported on take-aways from the press conference announcing the shocking news:
- Granison’s arrest was part of a seven-months-long investigation; he was not the initial target
- There were numerous warrants executed on Wednesday night, in addition to the Granison/Warren home. Seven locations were hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and more arrests are expected.
- At the time of the arrest, only the couple’s daughter was home, prompting questions from reporters concerning potential child endangerment charges in relation to the gun charge. Doorley refused to comment but noted more charges are coming.
- There have already been 2 kilos of crack cocaine confiscated from the busts, which equates to a street value of more than $60,000. Three firearms have been confiscated and more than $100,000 in cash was recovered.
- Doorley would not confirm nor deny Mayor Warren’s potential involvement in the investigation, including wire-tapping.
