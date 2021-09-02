https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/desperation-gavin-newsom-says-people-will-die-recalled-governor/

Gavin Newsom is obviously worried about his chances in the California recall election in two weeks.

Rather than pointing to anything positive he has done as governor, he is now saying that more people will die if he is removed from office.

This move positively reeks of desperation.

Politico reports:

Newsom’s closing message: More people will die if I’m recalled Republicans harnessed pandemic anger months ago to qualify the recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Now the Democrat is banking on a pandemic strategy of his own to save his job. After tiptoeing around Covid-19 issues early this summer, Newsom is issuing mask and vaccine mandates and taking a tough-on-the-virus approach in the final stretch of the recall campaign. The tactics have turned the race into the nation’s biggest referendum on how to fight the pandemic — and further inflamed partisan divisions over public health. Just as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks banning mandates is a winning message in his red state, Newsom hopes voters will embrace his more restrictive Covid-19 approach in deep-blue California. “There is no more consequential decision to the health and safety of the people of the state of California than voting no on this Republican-backed recall,” Newsom said Tuesday at a vaccine event in Oakland two weeks before the recall election. He said that “the starkest contrast” exists between him and the Republican candidates who would rather go the way of Texas and Florida, states with more lax protocols and subsequently lower vaccine rates and higher virus cases.

George Soros is now pumping cash into the state to save Newsom.

Soros pumping $1,000,000 to save Newsom tells you just how terrified the Deep State is of Larry Elder — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 1, 2021

And Bernie Sanders is trying to save Newsom too.

Socialist with 3 homes endorses Gavin Newsom. #RecallGavinNewsom https://t.co/03jMYOzjEA — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 1, 2021

The left is terrified because Larry Elder has a real chance here.

