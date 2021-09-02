https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/devout-catholic-joe-biden-vows-to-launch-a-whole-of-government-effort-to-respond-to-scotus-decision-on-texas-heartbeat-law-because-muh-norms/

Devout Catholic Joe Biden is not a fan of Texas’ heartbeat law.

And evidently he’s willing to stick his neck out to try to undermine it:

Biden says he will launch a “a whole-of-government effort to respond to” Supreme Court upholding Texas’ anti-abortion law. It’s unclear what he can actually do administratively, but he says this: pic.twitter.com/hyIKegBGkA — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 2, 2021

As he so brazenly demonstrated with the eviction moratorium, Joe Biden isn’t the kind of guy who will let the Supreme Court make the final ruling on laws. Especially laws that could make it more difficult to kill unborn babies.

I was told Biden is a devout Catholic. This doesn’t seem like something a devout Catholic would do. https://t.co/pIMhTryWPd — RBe (@RBPundit) September 2, 2021

Why are they fighting so hard to kill babies? https://t.co/AWGhjFznVj — Dyno-mite (@dynomite386) September 2, 2021

Because they don’t care about unborn babies.

The Biden admins top priority is to leave Americans to die, whether in a womb in Texas or in Afghanistan. https://t.co/uwoFcQMRUN — Pacifier Project (@PacifierProject) September 2, 2021

They don’t care about the Constitution, either.

This is what happens when Democrats openly demonstrate their contempt for the Constitution. It’s called the “separation of powers” and it’s actually a part of the Constitution. #NHPolitics https://t.co/3EOAQnchxx — Theo Puckstopper (@TheoPuckStopper) September 2, 2021

Old enough to remember that going to war with the independent judiciary was a bad thing https://t.co/fv06nLNFc4 pic.twitter.com/4sJcTKpbyU — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 2, 2021

So are we. How things have changed.

The Biden administration is trying to go to war against the supreme court Where’s the CNN 19 person panel on how this is yet another breakdown of our institutions? https://t.co/QEpoJAU1ku — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2021

Standing by for outraged statement from NeverTrump’s Department of Norms and Principles https://t.co/X7LivjXb2G — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 2, 2021

Hope you brought a snack.

Remember: when Dems say they want to get rid of the filibuster, it’s to essentially end the supreme court and any rule of law — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2021

Not shocked. With Thomas acting as the de facto Chief Justice, Biden will only want to continue the “high tech lynching” he started 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/X9QyqVyUER — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 2, 2021

