Remember this tweet from CNN’s Chris Cillizza?

“Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don’t root for a side. Period”:

Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don’t root for a side. Period. https://t.co/dhH8eherOR — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 16, 2016

Well, that might be news to CNN’s Don Lemon who said last night that people need to “stop beating up on the [Biden] administration so much” over the handling of the evacuation of Kabul:

CNN’s Don Lemon demands people “stop beating up on the administration so much” because of the Afghan debacle. He also praised President Biden for having the “guts to get us out of Afghanistan.” pic.twitter.com/0My3ysttqR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2021

“You can’t get them all out in five minutes,” he shouted. And “we don’t know if we left them behind yet” meaning the Americans and allies who were left behind in Afghanistan after the last troops left the country:

“You can’t get them all out in five minutes,” Lemon huffed at the people outraged that Biden abandoned Americans. Attacking those people further, he suggested they were being hysterical and added: “We don’t know if we left them behind yet.” pic.twitter.com/43LPKaYGHB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2021

.@CNN‘s @DonLemon demands we all ‘stop beating up on’ Biden, ‘we don’t know’ if people were left behind in Afghanistan https://t.co/9AhtHJX1OW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2021

Is this rooting for a side, Chris Cillizza?

Volunteer Biden press aide? CNN’s @DonLemon demanding people be “level-headed” and “stop beating up on” the President. He even went so far as to claim that “we didn’t know if we left them behind yet.” https://t.co/8V2rYYTAg3 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 2, 2021

***

