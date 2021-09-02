https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/don-lemon-stop-beating-up-on-president-biden-over-afghanistan/

Remember this tweet from CNN’s Chris Cillizza?

“Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don’t root for a side. Period”:

Well, that might be news to CNN’s Don Lemon who said last night that people need to “stop beating up on the [Biden] administration so much” over the handling of the evacuation of Kabul:

“You can’t get them all out in five minutes,” he shouted. And “we don’t know if we left them behind yet” meaning the Americans and allies who were left behind in Afghanistan after the last troops left the country:

Is this rooting for a side, Chris Cillizza?

