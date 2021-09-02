http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/boA2r4M4InM/

Former Bush strategist Matthew Dowd said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republicans should have the word “pro-life” ripped out of their mouths.

Referencing former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court picks, anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Yeah, I mean, Matthew, it is like the ex-president reached from beyond his political grave and is still having his way with women in America and it’s already happening. South Dakota’s governor Kristi Noem, quote, ‘Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life Texas law in place, I have directed the unborn child advocate in my office to immediately review the new Texas law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest laws on the books.’ South Dakota today is trying to outdo Texas. Where are we heading?”

Dowd said, “I was listening to the question that was asked Jen Psaki’s and her response to this, and I’m offended by that man’s question. I was raised Roman Catholic. I’m a Christian. I go to church every week. The idea these folks think that the word pro-life belongs in their mouth, it ought to be ripped out of their mouth. These are folks that constantly talk about pro-life and want nothing to do with doing anything about guns. Want nothing to do with capital punishment, funding health care of the people that may be born because of this. They’re not pro-life. They’re pro-birth. The words pro-life of the people that support this are to never come out of their mouth again.”

