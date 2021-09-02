http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EdSW4h5aWZs/

On Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” actor John Schneider said that President Joe Biden should not “show his face” in hurricane-ravaged Lousiana.

After showing images of the damage to his property, including one of the Dukes of Hazard General Lee cars, destroyed by a tree, Schneider said, “It’s just a mess, but when I look at what you were just showing, by the way, those are community people coming out to help. We need to throw away all this BS about division. We need to remain united. The biggest strength we have in this country is ourselves. We need to do this and stay like this, throw all this other hogwash away, because as you can see, we need each other desperately.”

He added, “We don’t need the government coming in and, by the way, I call this — we had a hurricane, we are about to have a flood, and we are about to have probably the worst natural disaster that can be because apparently Biden is going to come show his face in Louisiana and I wish he wouldn’t, I wish he wouldn’t. We have got more problems on our hands. We don’t need him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

