https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/edward-snowden-issues-warning-on-apple/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Edward Snowden speaks at New Knowledge marathon in Moscow

Snowden issues warning on Apple.

“They’ve taken away that separation between what they own and what you own and now they’re telling your device what to look for. Now they want to search for content already on our devices even before the information is on their servers, as it was before. They command our devices. We do not know what they are looking for – even Apple doesn’t know specifically,”

“Private companies are now developing methods of hacking phones and then selling them. There is a free market of information in which everyone can access the continuation of us: our phones.”