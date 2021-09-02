https://www.dailywire.com/news/elizabeth-warren-agrees-with-msnbcs-reid-that-texas-abortion-law-is-turning-america-into-the-handmaids-tale

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) agreed with MSNBC host Joy Reid that a Texas pro-life law protecting children who have a detectable fetal heartbeat from abortion places America on the precipice of becoming Gilead from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Reid opened the Tuesday episode of “The ReidOut” by implying that, instead of passing pro-life protections for the unborn, Texas lawmakers should focus on “lifesaving” measures like mask mandates for schoolchildren. “In Texas, you cannot mandate lifesaving masks to prevent the spread of COVID,” she said.

She called the Supreme Court’s originalist justices “terrifying harbingers of the future of Roe v. Wade,” before warning: “By next summer, we could be living in our own version of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She then asked for the dystopian literary assessment of Senator Elizabeth Warren. “People think it’s hyperbolic when I tweet about The Handmaid’s Tale coming to America,” Reid admitted, “but I don’t think it seems hyperbolic now. Does it to you?”

“No,” Warren replied curtly.

The senator said that wealthy women will find a way to obtain an abortion, so the Texas heartbeat law has nothing to do with protecting innocent life. Instead, it’s about “bearing down on the woman or trans person or non-binary, who is working three jobs, the one who’s already stretched to the limit, the one who is a child who has just found out that she is pregnant and doesn’t know how to get organized to get herself the kind of medical treatment that she needs.”

“You can get an amen for every single word of that,” Reid said later, before turning to Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

Reid again invoked the 1985 Margaret Atwood book, warning that Texas’ success would give the impetus to those seeking to usher in policies like those implemented in “The Handmaid’s Tale” nationwide.

“These autocratic men want control of the whole country. They’re coming for California right now,” said Reid, in an apparent reference to California gubernatorial recall frontrunner Larry Elder. “They’re coming for the whole country. They’re not going to be satisfied until the whole country is Gilead. Wake up!”

Reid closed her interview with Johnson on an uncharacteristically religious note, telling the president of Planned Parenthood, “Thank you. Good luck. God Bless.”

CNN’s Kate Bolduan said: “Let’s just be real. The very same people, in the very same state, who say, ‘Don’t you dare tell me to wear a mask!’ The same people who say that is government overreach because it violates individual freedoms, those very same people clearly are saying now, never mind when it comes to my body and the medical decisions that I make with the advice of my doctor. Now that choice is totally fair game apparently to be taken out of my hands and dictated now by a bunch of politicians.”

“That is hypocrisy,” Bolduan emoted before repeating herself. “This is hypocrisy, the definition of.”

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin agreed that the Supreme Court’s decision not to intervene was “a disgrace.”

“This is the second-most famous opinion of the last 100 years of the Supreme Court, second probably only to Brown v. Board of Education, and here it is being tossed out without a word from the Supreme Court. How can they possibly allow this? … It’s an absolute disgrace.”

But pro-life advocates say the Texas law reflects the best science and the will of Texas voters.

A strong plurality (49%) of Texans supported the heartbeat bill in a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll taken this spring, and a majority (54%) said Texas should ban all abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“The Texas legislature, acting on the will of the people, debated and passed this law with the very simple goal of protecting unborn children with beating hearts from death in the womb,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List. “This is how democracy works. The American people are hungry to finally let this debate play out across the country and be given the opportunity to catch our laws up with compassion for women and children and science. After nearly 50 years of suppression, we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will soon afford Americans the opportunity to finally let their voices be heard on the greatest human rights issue of our day.”

While science agrees that life begins at conception, advocates say a detectable fetal heartbeat represents an undeniable sign of life.

“A preborn baby’s heart is actively beating at 6 weeks and will have already beat nearly 16 million times by 15 weeks,” said Dr. Tara Sander Lee, senior fellow and director of life sciences at the Charlotte Lozier Institute. “At 6 weeks’ gestation, the baby’s heart rate is about 98 beats per minute, which can be easily detected by ultrasound.”

“Science highlights what the abortion industry tries to hide,” said Charlotte Lozier Institute president Chuck Donovan “Even at 6 weeks’ gestation, these little boys and little girls are amazingly complex human beings with a beating heart.”

“Protecting an unborn child with a heartbeat tests whether we have a heart, too,” he said.

