KIM Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are two of the celebrities lending their support for Ellen DeGeneres by agreeing to appear on her talk show.

Despite claims of Ellen’s show having a “toxic workplace,” Kim and Jenn are slated to be guests on the the daytime program’s upcoming final season.

The longtime pals of the 63-year-old host’s are proving that they continue to have her back, even after she was under fire last year over allegations of “mean and rude” behavior.

Ellen announced her decision to end her talk show earlier this year, revealing that the upcoming season 19 would be the last.

She just shared the group of celebrity guests set to appear on the new episodes, which includes the very first guest from back in 2003 – Friends actress Jennifer, 52.

Kim will also be back on the talk show, this time for her first sit-down interview since ending her long run on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons, Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore, and Melissa Etheridge are also set to lend their support as guests on the show.

Several people that have either worked with or visited Ellen’s show came forward to denounce her sunny image, claiming that behind the scenes, the comedian is a different person.

The host was recently the subject of a viral Twitter thread that centered on the topic DeGeneres was the “meanest person alive”, encouraging people to share any personal stories they had to validate the theory.

Following staffers’ allegations of a “toxic work environment”, The Ellen DeGeneres show’s parent company WarnerMedia opened an investigation.

Ellen apologized in a letter, saying she could and would do better.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.

The host continued: “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.”

“I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that.

“Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.

“Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

In May, Ellen confirmed the news of show ending to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “It’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time.

“I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would.

“I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.

“I need something new to challenge me.”

Despite her rather chaotic year, Ellen claimed that her quitting the show has nothing to do with the allegations made against her by crew members and guests last year.

“It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” she said.

“So, it’s not why I’m stopping but it was hard.”

Discussing what the future holds for her career, the talk show host claimed she doesn’t “even know the answer,” but that her agent is urging her to “just sit still for a minute.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show begins its final run with its season 19 premiere on September 13.

