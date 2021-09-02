https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/enough-is-enough-students-stage-walkout-at-denver-high-school-over-mask-zombie-rule/

The walkout started when three students emerged from Legend High School in Parker and meandered toward a nearby park. Two more followed shortly after, and for a moment the small group was the only sign of protest. Then came dozens, and within minutes, hundreds of students and parents had amassed across the street from the high school. They held signs calling masks child abuse, public health officials liars, and demanded masks remain optional.

The Tri-County Health Department on Aug. 30 rescinded the opt-out ability of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties for a previous mask order that applied to children ages 2 through 11, and then expanded the order to include all children over 2.

School walkout, Denver, Colorado. They will not wear masks in school any more. #EnoughIsEnoughIsEnough #nomasksinclass pic.twitter.com/lKwcb7bPWq — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) September 2, 2021