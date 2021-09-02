http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZJjptA0MhvM/

Leftists reacted Thursday to the pro-life 5-4 victory the Supreme Court handed down that bans most abortions in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy “while legal challenges to that law proceed in lower courts,” Breitbart News reported.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tweeted that he believes “a tyrannical regime is using its power to control women,” concluding, “#TexasTaliban”:

Aug 31 has come and passed and what we all feared has finally happened…a tyrannical regime is using its power to control women. #TexasTaliban — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 2, 2021

Author Stephen King asserted the “Taliban would love the Texas abortion law.”:

The Taliban would love the Texas abortion law. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 1, 2021

Never Trumper Cheri Jacobus suggested that women and girls should be airlifted out of Taliban-controlled Texas. “We need an airlift out of Taliban Texas. Women and girls first,” she said:

We need an airlift out of Taliban Texas. Women and girls first. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 1, 2021

Self-designated thriller writer Megan Kelley Hall wrote that Texas should be boycotted before using the hashtag “TexasTaliban.”

“Every recording artist or entertainer, every athlete, every comedian, should cancel their tour dates in Texas,” she said. “Today. Right now. Don’t wait another second. Don’t bring money & business to a state that has put $10k bounties on women’s heads.”:

Every recording artist or entertainer, every athlete, every comedian, should cancel their tour dates in Texas. Today. Right now. Don’t wait another second.

Don’t bring money & business to a state that has put $10k bounties on women’s heads.#TexasTaliban #RoeVWade — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) September 1, 2021

Popular far-left talk show host Cenk Uygur tweeted that “God is not pro-choice, he is pro-abortion!” and that “If you think your wife cheated on you, the priest administers a toxic potion to cause a miscarriage – to expel the fetus from the body.”:

Numbers 5:11-31 definitely refers to abortion. If you think your wife cheated on you, the priest administers a toxic potion to cause a miscarriage – to expel the fetus from the body. God is not pro-choice, he is pro-abortion! You’ve been lied to your whole life. #TexasTaliban https://t.co/oFnBKmMVJv — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 1, 2021

New York Times bestselling author who dubbed himself “King of the Internet,” George Takei, took to Twitter to blast the Supreme Court as a “real death panel” that has allowed “vigilante enforcement of an unconstitutional TX abortion law”:

With its dead-of-night, shadow docket opinion approving vigilante enforcement of an unconstitutional TX abortion law, the Supreme Court has become the real death panel. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2021

Self-described “author of fiction” Jack Wallen decried those in Texas who are pro-life as “TexasTaliban.”

Wallen raged on Twitter:

What’s next, #TexasTaliban? Are you going to ban divorce? Refuse women the right to work? Make it law that every woman must get pregnant within a year of marriage? Remove a woman’s right to say ‘no’? Give spousal abuse a big Texas thumbs up? Bring back stoning?

The #TexasTaliban is just piling on at this point. No abortions, no need for a permit to carry a gun. What’s next? Are they going to institute a yearly Purge event? https://t.co/bbPYQCpPre — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) September 2, 2021

Entertainment and LGBTQ news contributor Scott Nevins suggested the Republican Party is the Texas Taliban, which should be voted out of office. “PLEASE SHOW UP EN MASSE AND VOTE DEMOCRAT IN EVERY ELECTION!” he shouted over Twitter:

I am begging you, on the day the GOP #TexasTaliban basically overturned Roe v Wade, with over 1 year until the midterms, PLEASE SHOW UP EN MASSE AND VOTE DEMOCRAT IN EVERY ELECTION! — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) September 2, 2021

A “PhD candidate conducting action research with vulnerable people” and who “inhabit[s] the intersections of science and society,” suggested the “Taliban has landed in #Texas! #Women, get out now to a safer country.”:

A university professor who claims to hold a doctorate in reproductive physiology, Dr. Lisa Welch, tweeted she will not leave Texas due to all her family being from the Lone Star State. “I will stay & fight the frightening new attack TX has launched against women,” she said, “#TexasTaliban.”:

I will not leave TX! My husband, children & grandchildren were born and raised in TX. I was born in TX & lived here for over 30 yrs. I will stay & fight the frightening new attack TX has launched against women. #TexasTaliban — Dr. Lisa Welch (@Welch_tx) September 1, 2021

Another woman named Ariaa Jaeger who teaches her “clients how to move mountains,” advertised her service of “conscious… determination” to apparently defeat the Texas Taliban:

I teach my clients how to move mountains in their lives or at least reduce them to molehills. Collective conscious and determination will produce the results you seek. Flailing will not.

“Mastery doesn’t row the boat it moves the river.” Ariaa Jaeger#VotethemOUT #TexasTaliban pic.twitter.com/clOgmP4Brm — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) September 2, 2021

Not to be outdone, Hillary Clinton tweeted the apparent terribleness of saving innocent life. “Under the cover of darkness, by choosing to do nothing, the Supreme Court allowed an unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas to go into effect last night,” she wrote:

Under the cover of darkness, by choosing to do nothing, the Supreme Court allowed an unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas to go into effect last night.

Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We’ll fight for them.https://t.co/hp1N6G2S3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2021

