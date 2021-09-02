https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/exclusive-video-us-contract-service-dogs-abandoned-kabul-filmed-roaming-airport-biden-lied/

As was first reported at The Gateway Pundit — US contract dogs were abandoned at the Kabul airport after the last American flight left on Monday.

The dogs that were left behind were reportedly from the Kabul Small Animal Rescue.

Dr. Robin R. Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, issued a statement condemning the animal cruelty.

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned,” Ganzert said.

American Humane even offered to help transport and provide lifetime medical care for the dogs.

An Aug. 30 open letter from American Humane, an animal welfare group, criticized the military for purportedly leaving behind animals that worked with the U.S.

Meanwhile, on social media, users shared an image of dogs in cages in front of a helicopter, alongside captions suggesting the animals pictured were abandoned by the U.S.

The Pentagon and Biden Administration later told reporters they did not leave any dogs, including military working dogs, in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Serial liar John Kirby said the dogs were not US dogs left behind despite the fact they were lined up inside the Kabul Airport after US troops abandoned the city.

To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 31, 2021

But now we have an exclusive video of the service dogs roaming free at the Kabul Airport.

Via Lance Migliaccio

THIS VIDEO FROM A FOREIGN SOURCE

THIS IS HUGE PROVES 100% THAT THEY DID LEAVE THE DOGS THERE!

The collars are the exact collars the military uses. The Pentagon lied, Joe Biden lied, they all lied about not leaving the dogs in Kabul

Here is the video of the service dogs roaming the airport.

This comes from a news source in southeast Asia.

