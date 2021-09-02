http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/SCBd3Ea9Xug/faa-examines-richard-bransons-virgin-galactic-flight-path-11630550542

Virgin Galactic’s Unity space vessel flying near the Spaceport America facility in New Mexico.

Photo: patrick t. fallon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...