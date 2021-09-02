https://www.dailywire.com/news/fiery-video-woman-blasts-ca-school-board-says-of-leftist-teachers-we-want-you-out-now

On Wednesday night, after a high school teacher at Inderkum High School in the Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento, California, had been exposed claiming he tried to indoctrinate his students in leftist politics, irate parents confronted the school board, slamming the local teachers association as well as the California Teachers Association for attempting to subvert America and also berating the school board for initially putting the teacher on paid leave instead of firing him.

Inderkum High School advanced-placement government teacher Gabriel Gipe was exposed by Project Veritas, having stated of his students, “I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” and responding to a question as to how he’d accomplish his task by boasting, “Scare the f*** out of them,” as Newsweek reported. Newsweek added, “His classroom displays an Antifa flag and poster with an image of Chinese communist revolutionary Mao Zedong, and he says on the video he gives extra credit to students who attend left-wing rallies or disrupt rallies attended to by ‘right-wing rednecks.’”

Before the parents spoke, Superintendent Chris Evans announced that Gipe had been “placed on paid leave because of his actions and choices in the classroom.”

He continued:

Natomas Unified will be taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and terminate the teacher. Natomas Unified supports individual freedoms and freedoms of expression. This case is not about that. The totality of classroom decisions and choices made by the teacher violated district polices, state education code, and broke a trust with our students and families that they expect history social studies teachers to teach civics without bias or favoring their own personal beliefs. They must share facts and information around differing perspectives as well.

The first parent to speak spoke of the “public sector labor unions like the Natomas Teachers Association and the larger California Teachers Association with which it is affiliated.” He continued, “These entities no longer consider themselves organizations advocating for the wages, hours, and working conditions of their members, but rather as social justice organizations pushing a radical agenda to tear down and radically transform American society, The board should immediately take all actions necessary to ensure that classrooms in this district in the future, not just the past, remain free of the political agendas of individual teachers and labor unions, and that children here receive an education, not an indoctrination.”

The next parent stated, “One of the challenges I saw tonight was that the teachers union decided not to show up and defend this teacher. The question is how many other teachers and actions have they defended in the past that have not been properly dealt with. I would encourage all teachers within the sound of my voice to reevaluate their membership within the Natomas Teachers Association or the California Teachers Association. These two organizations do more to harm the education of our kids than most other organizations in the state. … I also hope that you look for those other teachers for which the previous teachers have indicated are in the school district and still teaching.”

Then the third speaker arose, whose fiery speech began: “I speak for my son and any child who doesn’t have a parent to be their voice. What has been exposed about Gabriel Gipe by Project Veritas is exactly what I was worried about happening at Babcock Elementary, Twin Rivers Unified School District, who was and is not allowing parents or guardians on campus. As educators, your job is academics, not morals, not values, religion, political ideology or anything outside of academics.”

“We have 24 Sacramento students who are abandoned in Afghanistan,” she stated. “You guys are sitting here saying you have somebody preaching communism on paid leave. Do those lives mean nothing to you? What will you say to those children’s peers who are asking, ‘Where are my friends? When are they coming home?’”

“And you stand by this man preaching antifa and communism in our classrooms,” she charged. “A disgrace. Any teacher or staff pushing anti-American, hateful, or political agendas against America on our students, families, or communities: We want you out. Now. Not paid leave and not in a week or two. Now.”

“Sacramento is not a city that raises our children on hate, racism or a victim mentality,” she asserted. “We raise our children to be strong, independent and to stand up for what’s right. And to speak up when it is time to speak up — like now.”

She concluded, “God rest our troops who we have lost in Afghanistan. God bless our citizens and allies still trapped in Afghanistan. We are praying for your safety and protection. And may God be with us all. “

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

