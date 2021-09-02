https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/02/fk-that-we-dont-have-to-worry-about-that-biden-2012-quote-on-leaving-afghanistan-proves-he-really-is-a-heartless-ashole/

So much for that whole ‘Sweet Uncle Joe Biden’ persona.

Damir Marusic is absolutely spot on with sharing this quote from Biden in 2012 when talking about the upcoming election and Afghanistan. We knew Biden was pretty horrible but reading something like this after watching what happened during our retreat … it all sort of falls in place.

Sadly.

This is horrific.

‘F**k that, we don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.’

Sweet, kindly, Sleepy Joe.

Guess we don’t have to worry about the Afghans who trusted us.

Wow.

Not only a buffoon but a pretty crass and hateful politician who only cares about winning elections.

Shocker, right?

And not in a good way.

But you’d think we’d have some obligation to bring our own people home, right?

Seems Biden missed that.

