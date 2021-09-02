https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/02/fk-that-we-dont-have-to-worry-about-that-biden-2012-quote-on-leaving-afghanistan-proves-he-really-is-a-heartless-ashole/

So much for that whole ‘Sweet Uncle Joe Biden’ persona.

Damir Marusic is absolutely spot on with sharing this quote from Biden in 2012 when talking about the upcoming election and Afghanistan. We knew Biden was pretty horrible but reading something like this after watching what happened during our retreat … it all sort of falls in place.

Sadly.

This is horrific.

People discovered the Biden quote in Richard Holbrooke’s diaries only this year. I latched onto it as soon as I read it, and included it in a piece for @dcexaminer last year. Worth staring at the quote again today, as it’s all there. https://t.co/Ip8MU2CJAW pic.twitter.com/BvAZcz2vLz — Damir Marusic (@dmarusic) September 1, 2021

‘F**k that, we don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.’

Sweet, kindly, Sleepy Joe.

Guess we don’t have to worry about the Afghans who trusted us.

Wow.

So basically, Biden has been a foreign policy buffoon for decades, which those of us paying attention already knew. The Democrat Media won’t allow that narrative to gain any traction though. — 🇺🇸 Practicing Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@realchriswire) September 2, 2021

Not only a buffoon but a pretty crass and hateful politician who only cares about winning elections.

Shocker, right?

Wow. He has no soul. — susan price (@sbprice) September 2, 2021

Well at least he’s been consistent. — John Feehery (@JohnFeehery) September 2, 2021

And not in a good way.

And that’s exactly what happened. — Anna (@wolters_ann) September 1, 2021

Wow. That certainly underscores Biden’s complete and total lack of understanding geopolitical history. — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) September 1, 2021

another quote, older though, that’s indicative — this was from 1975: “The United States has no obligation to evacuate one, or 100,001 South Vietnamese” https://t.co/VylEYYtfPK pic.twitter.com/G0sWMCB81F — Michael Climacus (@MCVictorEremita) September 1, 2021

But you’d think we’d have some obligation to bring our own people home, right?

Seems Biden missed that.

