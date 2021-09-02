https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-president-donald-trump-issues-full-throated-endorsement-of-herschel-walker-in-senate-bid

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement offering his full-throated endorsement of former NFL star Herschel Walker who has mounted a bid to serve as a U.S. senator from the state of Georgia.

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies “America First” and the winning spirit of Georgia,” Trump declared in a statement.

“Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator — if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” the statement said.

Walker, 59, thanked the former president for the endorsement, tweeting, “THANK YOU to my friend President Trump for your support and encouragement! Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!!”

Trump had essentially endorsed Walker even before the man formally kicked off his Senate bid last month. In a statement earlier this year Trump had said that Walker should run.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” Trump said in a March statement.

Walker, a political outsider, has never run for office, but he’ll have high name recognition heading into the GOP primary in May 2022.

The Senate seat is currently occupied by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

While the former president has been out of office for more than half a year, he has continued to remain quite active politically, issuing frequent statements about current events and endorsing various candidates.

