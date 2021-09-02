https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/former-special-forces-personnel-stay-behind-enemy-lines-keep-evacuation-mission-going-in-afghanistan/

Even though the Biden administration has stopped its efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan, private citizens are working around the clock to rescue those who have been left behind.

The group Ark Salus intends to rescue Afghans who helped the U.S. military during nearly two decades of war.

“We are a group of private American citizens and former U.S. Special Operations advisors with unique expertise who are driven by a moral obligation to assist and protect the Afghans who assisted and protected us,” the group’s website says.

“With our experience and logistical capabilities, Ark Salus is positioned to fulfill our duty and mission to safeguard Afghans, their families and rescue them from Kabul. We will bring them to safety just as they brought safety to U.S. service members for two decades.”

Board member Travis Dale Peterson told The Daily Wire about the initial mission to evacuate the families of commandos.

“Myself and two others developed it about three weeks ago prior to the fall of Kabul,” the Air Force veteran said.“Our goal was to evacuate the families of the commandos … so the commandos could stay and fight and stand for Kabul.”But once Afghanistan fell to the Taliban , the goal shifted to rescuing […]