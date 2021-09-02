https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/glenn-greenwald-1-bradley-manning-0/

Friendships that depend on political agreement were never “friendships,” just cynical transactions. When she was in prison trying repeatedly to kill herself, I was one of the only one who visited, spent hours on the phone, raising money for her. No good deed goes unpunished. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ZJ3EtdGXzP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Here’s the gist as far as I can tell — out of nowhere, Bradley Manning, starving for attention and desperately seeking tag-along social credit points, trashed Glenn Greenwald, as is fashionable now on the Left. Greenwald is a truthteller, and Democrats hate that more than anything.

Greenwald is now trending because democrats are bored and stupid…

glenn greenwald, i don’t have $10,000 right now but if i get it i want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. i can’t deal with this anymore. im terrified of you and everything you do. you’re greedy, unprincipled, and im embarrassed for ever considering you a friend — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 2, 2021

While Julian Assange is rotting in prison, @ChelseaManning recently smeared him when he couldn’t defend himself, announcing that if she had to do it over again, she would not have leaked to WikiLeaks. Maligning someone unjustly rotting in prison is not an attribute I value. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

Chelsea Manning unloaded on her one-time ally Glenn Greenwald on Thursday, calling him “greedy” and “unprincipled,” and saying she was “embarrassed for ever considering you a friend.” https://t.co/JwH7IJ1qYp — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 2, 2021

