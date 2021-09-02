https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/glenn-greenwald-1-bradley-manning-0/

Here’s the gist as far as I can tell — out of nowhere, Bradley Manning, starving for attention and desperately seeking tag-along social credit points, trashed Glenn Greenwald, as is fashionable now on the Left.  Greenwald is a truthteller, and Democrats hate that more than anything.

Greenwald is now trending because democrats are bored and stupid…

