Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is building support for a push to oust Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) from the GOP conference.

Biggs is circulating a letter among Republican House members, collecting signatures, and building support to push House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to boot Cheney and Kinzinger from the GOP conference over their roles on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 investigation committee, according to CNN. Biggs’ letter argues that the Republicans on the committee should be barred from the conference to allow the GOP to “strategize” and counter the committee’s investigation into the records of GOP congressmen.

“This proposal is not because of a policy or political difference, but because some members have chosen to work with the Democrats to investigate and potentially remove Republican Members from the House,” a draft copy of the letter says. “Republican Conference meetings are an opportunity for elected House Republicans to come together and strategize the most effective path to push back on the radical policies of Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats.”

“Many of the coming discussions will likely revolve around our defense against the Democrats’ perpetuation of the false narrative that January 6th was an insurrection and how to protect our own from their legally questionable investigative methods,” the letter continues. “Congresswoman Cheney and Congressman Kinzinger are two spies for the Democrats that we currently invite to the meetings, despite our inability to trust them.”

“Speaker Pelosi is perpetuating the false narrative that House Republicans are responsible for the events that took place at the Capitol on January 6th. She has continued to brand the events as an insurrection, despite the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation testifying the events do not meet that threshold,” Biggs says. “[Pelosi] needs publicity and narrative. She needs to demonize Republicans. And this Select Committee is her path for doing so.”

Kinzinger responded to news of the letter in a tweet Wednesday evening. “I think this is interesting. Just coming off a member declaring bloodshed will happen, many pushing Covid denialism and Jan 6 trutherism…. The GOP has a choice. I am even more committed to getting truth now,” he wrote.

Cheney and Kinzinger joined the committee against the wishes of McCarthy, who ordered Republicans to reject any offer from Pelosis to sit on the committee after she vetoed several of McCarthy’s picks. The House minority leader has also objected to some of the committee’s tactics, such as requesting the communications records of GOP members from technology companies.

“Adam Schiff, Bennie Thompson, and Nancy Pelosi’s attempts to strong-arm private companies to turn over individual’s private data would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democrat politicians,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. “If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States. If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.”

