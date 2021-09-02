https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/got-hypocrisy-biden-works-to-protect-tajikistans-border-with-afghanistan-as-illegals-stream-into-us/

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas In this episode of “Try to Control Your Shock and Amazement”…

The Biden administration is helping Tajikistan secure a portion of its border with Afghanistan to combat security threats, as the Biden Border Crisis™ continues, unabated, with thousands of illegal aliens — many of whom might be COVID-positive — continuing to stream into America on a daily basis. Shocked? Me, neither. INEPT PRESIDENT & ADMINISTRATION NOT VETTING THE REFUGEES Biden helps secure Tajikistan’s border amid US border crisis https://t.co/JQBpQlhGLO — Phyllis Harding (@PhyllisH1) September 2, 2021 As Fox News reported , the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe has launched a project to construct new facilities for a Border Service detachment along the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border, allowing Tajikistan’s border troops to deploy more quickly in response to threats in the region, the embassy said in a press release Wednesday.

Ambassador John Pommersheim said in the statement: The United States and Tajikistan enjoy strong security cooperation, and this border detachment project is just another example of our shared commitment to the security and sovereignty of Tajikistan and Central Asia. Priorities, America, priorities.

As is usually the case with government projects , the project will not break ground until “early 2022.”

Incidentally, the U.S. government […]