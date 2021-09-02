http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_Rozgyn2reM/grocers-prepare-for-possible-snack-shortages-as-mondelez-workers-strike-11630586597

Mondelez employees are on strike at three of the four U.S. bakeries the company owns, including the one in Portland, Ore.

Photo: Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Reuters

