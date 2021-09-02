https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/hillary-is-back-with-huma-and-what-looks-like-a-handler-by-her-side/

Hillary is back in the news with Huma and what looks like a handler by her side.

Back in 2016 before the Election, we identified an individual by Hillary’s side, referred to as her handler. Hillary was also very exhausted and was taking weekends off.

We also noticed that Hillary was spending more time with her assistant Huma, than with President Clinton. They were back together again in 2017.

Hillary and Huma were spotted together again this past weekend at the Hamptons. Hillary Clinton and her former aide Huma Abedin are proving that no number of scandals, failed presidential campaigns, and tell-all books can come between their longtime friendship as they reunited this weekend in the Hamptons to enjoy a leisurely lunch. Clinton, 73, and Abedin, 45, looked like the very best of friends as they joined several companions at Carissa’s The Bakery in East Hampton, where they were seen laughing and chatting over coffees and pastries while soaking up the sunshine at an outdoor table. The former Secretary of State and her longtime aide looked as though […]