Pro-aborts trying to draw comparisons between pro-lifers and the Taliban was old before it even started, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing it.

Too bad, because we could have been fine with never seeing this awful offering by Mike Luckovich, Pulitzer-Prize-winning cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Gross.

This is disgusting. For shame. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) September 2, 2021

It is disgusting. And it’s shameful.

It’s also surprising, because thanks to Luckovich’s cartoon, we’ve actually managed to find common ground with Ilhan Omar:

This isn’t funny or clever, it’s harmful. People need to stop using Muslim women as tropes in their social commentary. https://t.co/MEvLcefaWI — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 2, 2021

People also need to stop suggesting that pro-lifers are worse than the Taliban. But yes, Omar’s point is also taken.

i hate when i agree with ilhan omar. i absolutely hate it. https://t.co/p9qqdgAIdW — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 2, 2021

Broken clock moment https://t.co/X2Obr8jq2N — Liberty Rations (@libertymeat) September 2, 2021

A textbook broken clock moment. Because Ilhan Omar ultimately cannot help but be Ilhan Omar.

Guess some religions are OK to use as tropes in social commentary.

