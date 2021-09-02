https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/ilhan-omar-calls-out-cartoonist-for-harmful-depiction-of-muslim-women-in-cartoon-about-texas-heartbeat-law-pic/

Pro-aborts trying to draw comparisons between pro-lifers and the Taliban was old before it even started, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing it.

Too bad, because we could have been fine with never seeing this awful offering by Mike Luckovich, Pulitzer-Prize-winning cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Gross.

It is disgusting. And it’s shameful.

It’s also surprising, because thanks to Luckovich’s cartoon, we’ve actually managed to find common ground with Ilhan Omar:

People also need to stop suggesting that pro-lifers are worse than the Taliban. But yes, Omar’s point is also taken.

A textbook broken clock moment. Because Ilhan Omar ultimately cannot help but be Ilhan Omar.

Guess some religions are OK to use as tropes in social commentary.

