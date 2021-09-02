https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6130cad0bbafd42ff58a9a7b
Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t