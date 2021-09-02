https://conservativeplaylist.com/2021/09/02/is-disabling-the-u-s-military-through-mandatory-vaccinations-part-of-the-globalists-plan/

It seems more and more lately, I’ve had to preface articles with two proclamations: I was never a conspiracy theorist and I was never an “anti-vaxxer” until the events of 2020-2021 forced me to look long and hard at world events and their meanings. At some point I’ll likely have to accept both labels unapologetically, though I don’t believe the earth is flat and my only real vaccine concerns are over the Covid-19 injections.

With that said, a conspiracy theory that has been circulating in hushed corners of the internet for months is starting to seem more viable with every passing day. The gist is this: The U.S. military is being intentionally weakened and potentially disabled through forced vaccinations. I’d heard this as early as a year ago, but it wasn’t until a couple of conversations I had with Lt. General Thomas McInerney a few months ago that I started taking the theory seriously.

He said that the proper strategy to take down America would include greatly hampering the three most important sectors of our human infrastructure: military, healthcare, and law enforcement. If any of those three succumb to a future “activation” of Covid injections that debilitates or kills them, Gen McInerney said America would tumble as a nation.

As if speaking prophetically, the foundation for the General’s warnings are being put into place. Healthcare professionals and law enforcement were among the first industries to start rolling out mandatory vaccinations. Now, our military has made it an offense for soldiers to deny the jabs.

By no means am I saying that this is definitely the plan or that it’s happening as the General indicated. We have only speculation at this point that the jabs are intended to kill people in the long-run. For that to be the case would require the ultimate conspiracy of Biblical proportions, something that I do not believe could be pulled off without direct assistance from extremely powerful forces.

So, the only two viable conclusions are that the predictions are wrong or we’re dealing with a massive conspiracy unlike anything this world has seen. Those who are not Bible-believers might say it’s the New World Order or perhaps even aliens. Bible-believers may attribute it to the Principalities and Powers working on behalf of Satan. Either way, we have a very powerful foe to fight if the conspiracy turns out to be real.

For now, let’s call the forces we are fighting the “globalists.” Whether they’re powerful men like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab or they’re demonic minions of Antichrist, they want global control and a subservient populace to rule. Determining the identity of the bad guys is above my paygrade, but at least we can see their plans unfolding and attempt to subvert them by spreading the truth.

Let’s focus first on the real-world implications of mandatory vaccinations for our military. The article below from Free West Media details some of the concerns many have over the sudden rush to vaccinate everyone serving our nation at home and abroad. Then, I’ll close with the conspiratorial side of this.

US Navy Officer: Mandatory Covid Jabs for Soldiers Could Create National Security Crisis

A US Navy officer warned in mid-August of a “serious national security threat” if the US military imposed mandatory mass vaccinations on all its soldiers. On August 23, on the same day that the US Food and Drug Administration “approved” the unavailable Pfizer’s Covid vaccine Comirnaty, the decision was made that the vaccine would be mandatory for the entire US military.

A prerequisite for being able to do this was precisely that the vaccine had been “approved“, since an emergency approval would not be enough. It was not just the Pentagon that acted with lightning speed, but the vaccine industry, top politicians and not least the system media by flooding outlets with hardcore propaganda: There was no longer any reason for the “vaccine-hesitant” not to rush out for jabs. However, it is not just senior military personnel who are now expressing concern about the development.

Nobel laureates reveal: Covid vaccine ‘creates variants’

In a memorandum written on Monday, August 9, Biden Administration Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced his intention to require Covid vaccination for all military personnel.

The reason why the request was made on that day was that it was then alleged that there had been a major outbreak of the so-called delta variant, something several of the world’s leading researchers have said would be the result of the shots. One of those who warns against this is the well-known French vaccine expert Professor Christian Perronne as well as the French virologist and Nobel laureate in medicine Luc Montagnier.

American soldiers who refuse to submit to the requirement to be injected, risk being brought before a court-martial, given a prison sentence and dismissal. The latter is not only disgraceful to most military personnel, but also means that they lose all insurance as well as lifelong medical care.

The vaccine threatens the nation’s security

US Navy Commander Jay Furman has warned that the jab roll-out could be catastrophic, reported Revolver News. “The forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present Covid-19 vaccines may compromise US national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications,” said Furman. “Further study is needed before committing the Total Force to one irreversible experimental group. Initial reports leave more concern for the Covid-19 vaccinations than the virus itself for the (at present) exceptionally healthy military population.”

Furman is a distinguished United States naval officer and holds a Master of Arts in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Furman’s key concerns

The average member of the US military is young and in excellent physical fitness, two categories that are nearly immune to the dangers of Covid. So far, only 24 people out of 2,2 million military personnel have died of Covid-19, a rate of less than one per 91 000.

There is reason to believe severe or even fatal side-effects from existing Covid-19 vaccines are more common than reported, and could even prove deadlier to otherwise-healthy servicemen than Covid-19.

There is also the outlier possibility that mRNA vaccines (the kind used by the Moderna and Pfizer shots) may have unanticipated negative effects on the immune systems of recipients.

Currently, the US military has proven completely capable of weathering Covid-19 without any loss of effectiveness, so forcibly making the entire service a test case for a novel type of vaccine is a pointless risk.

“Pressing forward against extremely large unknowns by mandating Covid-19 vaccines could potentially threaten basic military deployment assumptions, to say nothing of the long-term destruction to morale and recruiting. The known science does not justify committing the entire US troop strength to one singular experimental group,” Furman told Revolver News.

FDA ‘approval’ provides cover

When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wrote his memorandum on August 9, the heavily criticized injections only had approval for use in emergencies, but that seems to have changed on August 23. At that time, the system media in both the US and the world almost cheered the news that Pfizer’s vaccine had been given what they claimed to be a nod. However, many have pointed out that this seems to be an extension of the emergency use permit, rather than the usual approval.

Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, also made a statement that critics described as a marketing speech that is not expected from a regulatory authority. “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone in the continued fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Although this and other [covid] vaccines have met the FDA’s strict scientific standards for emergency use, as the first FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine, the public can be fully convinced that this vaccine meets the high standards of safety, efficacy and manufacturing quality required by the FDA for an approved product. While millions of people have already taken Covid-19 vaccines, now the FDA approval of the vaccine for others [unvaccinated], can give additional [sic!] confidence to want to be vaccinated.”

Woodcock’s dreadful sales pitch, ignoring all risks, was repeated by Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla as well as US President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon is acting at lightning speed

The Pentagon, immediately after FDA approval, rushed out to state that they would now introduce mandatory Covid shots for all military employees, something they have not been able to do before.

“So now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, the [Defense] Ministry is ready to issue updated guidelines requiring all military personnel to be vaccinated. A timeline for when vaccination will be completed will be given in the coming days,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Under current law, the military may not require vaccination with a preparation not approved by the FDA. Several in the US military as well as other observers see the timing, with the Pentagon previously wanting to see an injunction by “mid-September” as remarkable. FDA approval came at a very opportune time for the Biden administration, and the Pentagon. Various military publications described the vaccine as “safe and effective”.

A US military source described the rush to inject soldiers with ill-concealed irritation: “If the Pentagon had only acted a fraction as quickly in Afghanistan [as they did with the vaccine mandate], we would have escaped the chaos there and not become a mockery to the whole world.”

Back to the Conspiracy

As Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney told me, this is exactly what a nation like Communist China would do if their goal was to take out the United States. They would develop two bioweapons. The first would be Covid-19 itself. The second would be the “fix” for the first bioweapon, namely the vaccines. It’s conspicuous that China does not use the same technology we use for their vaccines.

But it isn’t just us. The U.S., Israel, much of the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, and Japan are among the countries that distribute the Pfizer vaccine and others that China doesn’t use. All of those who distribute Pfizer are on China’s list of potential foes.

That’s not to say that the Chinese Communist Party is leading the globalist agenda, but if there’s a conspiracy, the CCP is involved and playing a critical role in it. Like I said, I’m not going to try to figure out who’s running the show. All I can do is isolate some of the players which include the CCP, George Soros, Gates, the World Economic Forum, and Big Pharma. There are certainly many more.

If the conspiracy theory is true, what will be the “trigger” that takes down our military? Some say it’s 5G. Others say it will be a future variant of Covid-19. Still others point to booster shots or other future drugs. Graphene Oxide may play a role in it all. It all ties back to The Great Reset.

We could keep speculating but that’s already a lot to digest. Now is not the time to give up or stick our heads in the sand. We have to fight the vaccine mandates and do what we can with the time we’re given. It may not be as long as any of us had hoped.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

