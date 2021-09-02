https://www.theblaze.com/news/jen-psaki-old-tweet-biden-phone-call

An old tweet is haunting White House press secretary Jen Psaki amid the controversy of President Joe Biden’s phone call to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on July 23.

During the 14-minute phone call, Biden suggested that the Taliban were gaining control in Afghanistan. Biden told Ghani that the “perception around the world” of Afghanistan “is that this is looking like a losing proposition,” according to the transcript published Tuesday by Reuters.

“And there’s a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” Biden allegedly told Ghani.

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Psaki was asked to give more details about the phone call between the two leaders. Psaki dodged the question by saying, “Well, I’m not going to get into private diplomatic conversations or leaked transcripts of phone calls.”

Psaki then deflected by saying, the “vast majority” didn’t anticipate that the “Taliban would be able to take over the country as quickly as they did or that the Afghan National Security Forces would fold as quickly as they did.”

Despite saying that she would refuse to discuss a “private” phone call between two world leaders this week, Psaki had a much different stance two years ago regarding a private phone call involving former President Donald Trump.

In 2019, Psaki demanded that the White House release the transcript of the private phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is not just the call transcript. The whistleblower complaint would likely have more details. We need both. And not just the call,” said Psaki, who was a CNN analyst at the time.

That phone call ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment, and he was acquitted in the Senate after five months of investigations and hearings.

In reactions to the old tweet, Psaki was knocked as a “hypocrite.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) wrote, “Agreed. Release the full transcript of Biden’s call with the Afghanistan President.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said, “Democrats: Rules for thee, but not for me.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) exclaimed, “The same people who demanded ‘transparency’ from Trump are doing whatever they can to shield Biden. Blatant hypocrisy! Release the full Biden-Ghani phone call script! America deserves the truth!”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted, “Jen Psaki won’t talk about Biden’s phone call because she knows Joe is lying to us.”

Republican National Committee co-chairman Tommy Hicks replied, “Hypocrites- the whole lot of ’em.”

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway remarked, “Roadmap: Jen Psaki shows the way forward on investigating Biden’s imperfect phone call asking a foreign leader to lie.”

Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), noted, “Psaki says she’s ‘not going to get into… leaked call transcripts.’ Is that the new standard now? Because I seem to remember a different standard just last year.”

