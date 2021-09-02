https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-will-be-getting-a-visit-from-the-woke-police/
REPORTER: “Why does the President support abortion when his own catholic faith teaches it is morally wrong?”
PSAKI: “I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is a difficult thing.” pic.twitter.com/Xzz2Fwhh0O
Psaki doesn’t say ‘birthing people’ and refers to pregnant ‘women.’
Woke cops are on their way.