https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-manchin-tells-democrats-to-cut-the-wasteful-spending/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mike Lindell attacked by Antifa outside hotel…
August 12, 2021
Video: Hunter Biden lighting up a crack pipe…
August 3, 2021
Things that make you go hmmm…
August 17, 2021
Steve Bannon interviews Dr. Robert Malone…
July 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy