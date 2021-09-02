https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/02/keyboard-warrior-unprotects-his-account-is-tempted-to-pistol-whip-any-texan-he-sees-open-carrying-around-families/

We were going to do a post on this Wednesday, but by then “Prairie Populist” Jay Leeson had protected his tweets. It seems he’s come around and unprotected his account, so we’ll share with everyone his temptation to unholster and pistol whip any Texas he sees taking advantage of the state’s new open carry law in places where families are present.

If tomorrow you wear a gun exposed in a public place where families and kids are around, I’m gonna be real tempted to unholster you, pistol whip you, and teach you some West Texas manners. #txlege @The87thTxlege — Jay Leeson (@jayleeson) September 1, 2021

Based on his profile picture, I’m going to go with “No, there’s no way this keyboard warrior would do any of that.” pic.twitter.com/RqIFvcVd9a — Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) September 1, 2021

He’ll be tempted to. He might even fantasize about it quietly.

Dude’s so badass that he had to protect his tweets. pic.twitter.com/nae0ezdQm5 — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 2, 2021

So you’ll commit assault in front of families and kids if someone abides by a new law you don’t like? Sounds iffy, legally speaking. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 2, 2021

This is the new #TikTok challenge isn’t it. — Amy (@AmyA1A) September 1, 2021

I would strongly advise against this. — L. Greg Jones (@GregsTakeOn) September 1, 2021

This isn’t going to end the way you fantasize it will. — Drew Baye’s High Intensity Training (@BayeDrew) September 1, 2021

Sure thing, sport. — Dwayne Stovall (@DwayneStovall) September 1, 2021

If you are trying to “unholster” someone in public you are the lethal threat to the people around you. — Paul (@TheRealPaulReam) September 1, 2021

Challenge accepted — 🇺🇸Dave Valentine 🏴‍☠️ (@DaveValentin) September 1, 2021

Best update that life insurance policy son — Jason White (@JasonWh51048914) September 2, 2021

Oh, Jay, I’m a grandma and I’m pretty damn sure you could not ‘unholster’ me! Please, please, do not attempt that with any actual men. — Veternum Noctua 🇺🇸 (@VeternumNoctua) September 1, 2021

Your terms are agreeable.

Now I just have to get to West Texas. — Thomas (@HylandrT) September 1, 2021

Well, give ‘er a try and let us know how it goes — Eddie Horosho (@RealHorosho) September 2, 2021

Oh please do try. I would love to see this unfold. — nbright👀 (@ArgenBrightLife) September 2, 2021

Let us know how that works out for you Jay, I mean, I doubt you’ll be able to tell us anything after attempting such a thing, but if you somehow are still capable, we would love an update. — Jack (@arity2020) September 1, 2021

Film it at least. For all of us — Brad Hum (@bradhumm) September 2, 2021

I don’t think you represent West Texas like you think you do.. — Robert (@WanderinMisfit) September 1, 2021

If tomorrow you try and steal my property and assault me in a public place where families and kids are around, I’m going to be real tempted to show you this wonderful jujitsu that i’m learning, and teach you some North Texas manners. — Sensurround, the Ham Radio Karen 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) September 2, 2021

Covenants without the sword are but words…….Thomas Hobbes — Dr. (half-assed vaxed)Whozit (@RichBertino) September 1, 2021

You seem like a real tough customer. I no longer live in the great state of Texas. Wish I did. I’m an old man now. But I think I’d take you up on your offer. — jim martin (@bigjim445) September 2, 2021

Lol, sure you are pic.twitter.com/1MYobg6onU — No Strings On Me (@NoStrings_on_Me) September 1, 2021

That ratio. — ThisCharacterIsUnlockedDLC (@Johan3088) September 2, 2021

Oh man. Please attempt this. — Zac (@John_Nada) September 2, 2021

The soy runs deep with this one — Tim Bornemeier (@tbornemeier) September 2, 2021

Cop: so what happened here? “I don’t know, this guy came up to me and tried to unholster my weapon while screaming about West Texas manners, twitter and pistol whipping me in front of my kids, so I had to defend myself.” Cop: Fair enough, we have this cleaned up shortly. — Outside My Purview (@MyPurview) September 2, 2021

I love it when people act out memes. pic.twitter.com/otwQAUjrJg — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) September 2, 2021

100 Ways To Die by Jay Leeson. Chapter 1. — Small_Town_641 (@SmallTown641) September 2, 2021

I will be in Midland. — Ross Schumann🇺🇸 (@RossSchumann) September 1, 2021

Looking forward to meeting you. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 2, 2021

Fancy way to get shot but go on. I’ll watch. pic.twitter.com/7WiRB1tap6 — Magnus “End the Damn Wars” Panvidya (@PanvidyaMagnus) September 2, 2021

You got the easy part over with, talking about it. — bag enthusiast (@andersonquinn11) September 1, 2021

Open carry used to be considered honest and concealed carry sneaky. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) September 2, 2021

Please do. In fact, if you tell me where you live I’ll make the opportunity available to you. — justaguy (@justagu71135181) September 2, 2021

Based on this pic, 🤔 I’m certain his idea of “unholster” and “pistol whip” are not what most of us think it means. pic.twitter.com/xsQqHBnbDh — jonni ó (@RightHot) September 2, 2021

This you? I like my chances. pic.twitter.com/EG4FXLBKLz — Insummary (@Insummary1) September 2, 2021

What a ratio.

