Leftists are now demanding that physicians who either question the ‘accepted science’ (not the real science) regarding COVID-19, COVID vaccines, masks and other aspects of the pandemic be stripped of their licensure in the latest attempt to use the virus to forward their countercultural revolution.

And of course, the garbage ‘mainstream media’ is in the tank for these leftist revolutionaries because they believe they’re going to have some sort of special place in the ‘new’ authoritarian American.

The New York Times gave us a glimpse of what’s going on:

Standing before a local school board in central Indiana this month, Dr. Daniel Stock, a physician in the state, issued a litany of false claims about the coronavirus. He proclaimed that the recent surge in cases showed that the vaccines were ineffective, that people were better off with a cocktail of drugs and supplements to prevent hospitalization from the virus, and that masks didn’t help prevent the spread of infection.

His appearance has since become one of the most-viewed videos of coronavirus misinformation. The videos — several versions are available online — have amassed nearly 100 million likes and shares on Facebook, 6.2 million views on Twitter, at least 2.8 million views on YouTube and over 940,000 video views on Instagram.

And because his views are popular, the Times, as well as a growing number of medical organizations that used to be run by practitioners and scientists who did not accept that ‘science’ is settled or believe that there is no more we can learn, want to punish doctors like him for what is nothing less than ‘wrong think.’

Describing what Stock is saying as “false and misleading information about the virus and vaccines” — as if the moron reporter knows better — the paper is pushing the official views of medical organizations also run by leftists including the Federation of State Medical Boards, “which represents the groups that license and discipline doctors.”

Last month, the board “recommended … that states consider action against doctors who share false medical claims,” to include suspending medical licenses or revoking them altogether, the Times reported. The message: ‘If you dare discuss or offer a view, even one based on legitimate scientific evidence, that differs from the ‘official’ ones on COVID-19, we should have the right to take away your ability to make a living, even though you may be right and you spent a decade going in major debt to pass medical school.’

This is Stalinesque; it’s nothing less than what China’s Communists do to people in that country who refuse to toe the party line on everything.

“The American Medical Association says spreading misinformation violates the code of ethics that licensed doctors agree to follow,” the Times added, but failed to explain, in context, that what an ‘official board’ views as ‘misinformation’ really isn’t — it’s just a different viewpoint and in the case of COVID-19, one that is based on personal research and scientific findings that don’t gibe with the “vaccinate everyone” crowd.

“When a doctor speaks, people pay attention,” Dr. Humayun Chaudhry, president of the Federation of State Medical Boards, told the Times. “The title of being a physician lends credibility to what people say to the general public. That’s why it is so important that these doctors don’t spread misinformation.”

Again, this isn’t about ‘misinformation,’ it’s about stifling information under the guise of ‘curbing misinformation.’

News sites like this one constantly publish accurate, verifiable information but we’re treated as ‘disinformation factories’ simply because we refuse to tout only the ‘official, accepted’ views of the deep state.

It’s the same with physicians now who disagree that vaccines are the only way to curb the spread of COVID in the face of new infections even among the vaccinated.

Americans are increasingly living in a country dominated by a few Marxist tyrants in key positions. We cannot allow them to continue setting the course for our republic.

