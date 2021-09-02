http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7Mq05DlcWec/abba-drops-2-songs-announces-new-album-avatar-tour-now-look-like-steely-dans-becker-and-fagen

Benny and Bjorn from ABBA now look like Donald Fagen and Walter Becker from Steely Dan.

Forty years later, they’re releasing a new album on November 5th called “Voyage.” Two of the singles are out today.

It’s cash in to go with their new tour, represented by avatars made by Industrial Light and Magic, a hologram-esque experience.

The album will include a Christmas song, as well. So the cash in is well planned. Good for them.

Their fans have Stockholm Syndrome!

Here are Steely Dan’s Becker and Fagen long ago. And the picture to the side is what they’ve become. ABBA is Reeling in the Years.

