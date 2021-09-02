https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-cheney-strikes-again/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Cheney named Vice-Chair of January 6th Farce Commission

Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced Thursday he picked Rep. Liz Cheney as the panel’s vice chair — further elevating the Wyoming Republican just as the panel begins intensely investigating the role of Donald Trump and his allies may have played in the assault.

“Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement. “Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee, and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort.”

Cheney had already been serving as the de facto top Republican on the committee, one of only two appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve after GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy urged a boycott. Cheney gave an opening statement after Thompson at the panel’s first hearing, and Cheney has already had an outsize say in staffing the committee, along with the other Republican member, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). But her elevation to vice chair will give her greater sway as the panel moves forward with its investigation.