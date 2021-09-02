https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/major-flooding-in-nyc-nj-and-pennsylvania-overnight-from-the-remnants-of-hurricane-ida/

Major flooding hit New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region with early reports of at least 7 dead:

An INSANE amount of rain fell with many records shattered:

Basically, it was Hurricane Ida without the wind:

Here’s the subway station in NYC at 28th Street and 7th Avenue:

And at Jefferson Street:

Brooklyn looked like a lake:

And here’s Staten Island:

This guy better get a good tip:

Here’s *inside* one of the terminals at Newark airport:

And here’s the baggage area:

There a major worries this morning that the Schuylkill River will flood areas near Philadelphia:

And:

Earlier, a major tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, NJ:

Multiple homes were destroyed:

And near Pittsburgh, students were rescued by boat after the school bus got stuck in floodwaters:

Ida should finally blow offshore later this morning:

