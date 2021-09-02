https://100percentfedup.com/assclown-meathead-joins-desperate-left-to-deflect-from-joe-biden-catastrophe-by-calling-for-gop-rep-to-be-canceled-over-defense-of-jan-6-prisoners/

In the past week, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), the youngest member of the United States Congress, who also happens to be wheelchair-bound, has become a target of the angry Left.

On August 25, the young congressman blasted Democrat member of Congress for not caring about our U.S. troops:

The Left doesn’t care about bringing our people home.

Instead, they passed a $3.5T budget that Biden sung praises for.

All while our fellow American citizens are stranded in Afghanistan, wondering if they will ever be brought home.

He followed up with a statement that most Americans will admit is true. When Donald J. Trump was president, the Taliban and ISIS were a distant memory.

The Taliban and ISIS were nothing but a distant memory when Trump was in office… But unfortunately, Joe Biden built them back better. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 25, 2021

Two days ago, the outspoken Rep. Cawthorn called on “Vice President” Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden, the guy who admittedly chose her because she possessed the proper genitals and skin color.

The 25th Amendment should be invoked TODAY.https://t.co/DJaRmu1koh — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 30, 2021

At a campaign event in Macon County, NC, one of the guests asked Rep. Cawthorn, “What are you doing to support the 535 Americans that were held … captured … in from Jan. 6?”

Cawthorn said there were “criminal activities” going on as his office questioned federal agencies about the rioters. He also said the agencies were giving his office “the biggest runaround.”

“The main problem is we don’t actually know who all the main political prisoners are,” he said.

“And so if we were to actually be able to go and try and bust them out, and let me tell you, the reason why they’re taking these political prisoners is they’re trying to make an example because they don’t want to see the mass protests going on in Washington.”

Nancy Pelosi used his statement as a weapon against him, accusing him of calling for “bloodshed.”

Madison Cawthorn responded to her vile accusation with his own statement:

“Speaker Pelosi took advantage of a left-wing media hit job and lied about my words for her gross political agenda. She dangerously and deliberately chose to mischaracterize my comments as violent speech when I clearly called for violence not to occur. Political violence in America is never acceptable, and I warned in my comments that elections must be secure so others do not erroneously choose that path of violence. I am calling on Speaker Pelosi today to cosponsor my House Resolution condemning political violence in all forms. If she is seeking to condemn violent speech, rhetoric, and actions, she should look no further than in her own party,” said Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

Today, the Left decided to join Nancy Pelosi in her efforts to mischaracterize Rep. Cawthorn’s words, and went to work as a collective mob on social media to take him down.

Hollywood actor Rob Reiner joins the cancel movement with other leftist terrorists on Twitter.

You know you’ve officially become a target of the angry Left when Hollywood bullies like Rob Reiner, who is best known for his role as “Meathead” in the popular sitcom All In The Family, join the call for your cancellation.

The fact that Kevin McCarthy has not called for the immediate expulsion of Madison Cawthorn from the United States Congress says only one thing: The GOP has fully embraced Fascism. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 31, 2021

Yahoo TV host Heather Gardener proves our point with her videotaped idiocy dismissing Joe Biden’s actions while suggesting “frat boys” like Madison Cawthorn needs to be destroyed.

Real funny how Republicans are calling for Biden to resign while also allowing egregious actions within their own party… Looking directly at Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who called for violence against fellow Americans over false claims of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/rEQzL0vrcB — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) August 31, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

