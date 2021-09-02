http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/h_dVSvgyOsk/james-simons-robert-mercer-others-at-renaissance-to-pay-7-billion-to-settle-tax-probe-11630617328
About The Author
Related Posts
LAST AMERICAN FLIGHT LEAVES KABUL…
August 30, 2021
ROGER STONE WARNS INDICTMENT IS COMING…
June 28, 2021
CURSED OLYMPICS: TV RATINGS CRASH TO 33 YEAR LOW
July 24, 2021
Venezuelans Enduring Day-Long Waits to Fill Gas Tanks…
July 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy