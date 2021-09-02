https://hannity.com/media-room/mess-secretary-psakis-tweet-demanding-transcripts-of-trumps-phone-calls-comes-back-to-haunt-her/
BATTLE LINES: Psaki Says Biden Admin Not at ‘War’ with Ron DeSantis, But on the Virus
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.11.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki weighed-in Wednesday on a recent war-of-words between President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying the administration’s real fight is against COVID-19.
“Our war is not on DeSantis, it’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap, and he does not seem to want to participate in that effort,” said Psaki when asked to comment on the spat.
.@PressSec: “Our war is not on DeSantis, it’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap, and he does not seem to want to participate in that effort.” pic.twitter.com/VS5J2znFFJ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2021
Ron DeSantis responded to critics of his decision to prohibit local schools from mandating face masks for all students; saying “this is a decision for a parent to make.”
“We believe this is a decision for a parent to make,” said the Governor. “We believe that the parent, rather than the government, should ultimately be able to make that decision.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on prohibiting mask mandates in school: “We believe that the parent, rather than the government, should ultimately be able to make that decision.” pic.twitter.com/uYqLNqRZRF
— The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2021
The Republicans comments come just hours after Sen. Rand Paul was banned from YouTube for seven days after questioning the effectiveness of over-the-counter cloth masks.
“YouTube on Tuesday removed a video by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky for the second time and suspended him from publishing for a week after he posted a video that disputed the effectiveness of wearing masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” reports the New York Times.
“We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities,” a representative for YouTube said in a statement.
“Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection,” claimed Paul in his video, adding, “Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science, which tells us that cloth masks don’t work.”
Watch Psaki’s comments above.
BIDEN SWINGS BY CHICAGO: President Briefly Meets with Mayor Lightfoot as Crime Surges
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.21
From Fox News:
President Biden met with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city.
The president, on his way to an event in McHenry County, Illinois – where he’s making the case for the infrastructure deal reached by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House – was greeted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, both Democrats, as he deplaned Air Force One at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
The meeting came after more than 100 people were shot and 19 killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, the city’s most violent weekend this year. And LIghtfoot has come under increasing pressure to take action.
Lightfoot campaigned for mayor as a public safety expert and on Tuesday vowed that “we are doing absolutely everything that we can to stem the violence.” But the city council and neighborhood officials are growing restless.
Biden’s stop in Chicago came hours after two federal agents and a Chicago police officer were shot early Wednesday while on duty in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle on the city’s Far South Side.
After the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that “during a greet with Mayor Lightfoot on the airport tarmac, President Biden expressed his personal support for the two ATF officials and the Chicago police officer who were shot earlier today. He reiterated his commitment to working with the Mayor and leaders in Chicago in the fight against gun violence and conveyed that the Department of Justice would soon be in touch about the strike force announced just a few weeks ago that will be working with cities like Chicago.”
Read the full report here.