Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt blasted the Biden administration last week for seeking emergency comments on the role of diversity and inclusion policies in the U.S. military at a time when Americans were attempting to flee Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban.

Schmitt submitted his own comment to the notice, pointing out on August 25 that it was hardly the time to think “diversity” is an emergency given the situation in Afghanistan. The original notice was published to the Federal Register on August 23, seeking to collect comments in just two days.

“Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s ‘emergency’ did not involve plans to rescue thousands of our fellow Americans and Afghan allies who are in grave danger. Instead, the ‘emergency’ was the apparently urgent need to ‘conduct research to investigate the theoretical relationship between diversity, inclusion policies and practices, and Soldier and team performance,’” Schmitt wrote.

“America is a diverse country, and the American military proudly reflects that diversity. But is not really the time to worry about ‘theoretical relationships’?” the AG added. “Over the past several days, Americans have watched in dismay as the Biden Administration has stranded thousands of Americans and loyal Afghan allies on foreign soil at the mercy of ruthless Taliban extremists. This diverse group of Americans and Afghan allies need America’s help now. Yet the Biden Administration is seemingly content to fiddle away on radical ‘wokism’ while Kabul burns.”

To be clear, the Biden administration did help to evacuate more than 100,000 Americans, Afghans, and other allies from Kabul, but the administration has been heavily criticized for how it handled the U.S. withdrawal from the country.

As The Daily Wire reported Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price attempted to avoid answering questions about those who are still stranded in Afghanistan. Associated Press reported Matt Lee had confronted Price about Americans, American passport holders, and Afghan allies who feel “screwed” and “lied to” after they were promised to be evacuated.

“You must have some estimate of [legal permanent residents] LPRs who are still there who want to get out, and if you don’t, why not?” Lee asked at a press conference.

“Over the past couple days – and, in fact, overnight – we have been in touch with everyone in that remaining 100 to 200, and we do have a little bit more fidelity on that group that we’ve been able to garner over the past couple days,” Price responded. “We have said that the number is likely closer to 100. Everything we have seen over the course of the past 48 to 72 hours indicates that is, in fact, the case. The number is likely closer to 100, perhaps considerably closer to 100.”

Lee followed up by saying he was “asking about green card holders.”

“Was there a decision made at some point to forget about those people?” he asked.

“Because a lot of them feel like they frankly got screwed here and that they were lied to because they had been told by people on the task force…that we know where you are, we’re not going to let you – we’re not going to strand you, don’t worry, stay tight – hold tight. And now what do they do? I mean, are you in touch also with the green card holders?” Lee continued.

Price continued to refuse to answer Lee’s specific question, insisting that the U.S. will do what it can to evacuate Americans who “choose” to leave Afghanistan.

