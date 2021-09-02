https://www.theblaze.com/news/mitch-mcconnell-rejects-biden-impeachment

Republicans in the U.S. Congress have been clamoring for President Joe Biden to be impeached over his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal policies that left the South Asian country in chaos, thousands of Afghan allies in fear for their lives, and at least hundreds of Americans stranded in a nation now ruled by the Taliban.

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday rejected GOP lawmakers’ calls to boot Biden from the White House, National Review reported.

What’s happening?

Calls have rung out from several Republicans in both the House and the Senate to impeach the president for his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that played out on televisions across the world over the last three weeks.

American allies felt betrayed.

Our Afghan friends were abandoned.

U.S. citizens were left behind.

Terror groups are gaining power, all while the Taliban enjoys the military hardware spoils of a quick and hasty American evacuation.

That, in the minds of many Republicans, is enough to justify removing Biden from office.

But Sen. McConnell has made it clear that’s never going to happen.

Whether it’s simply a matter of math or some sort of political calculation or something else, the leader of the GOP in the upper chamber has rejected the calls.

McConnell faced questions during a Wednesday event in Kentucky about whether the president’s mishandling of the Afghanistan situation would justify impeachment and whether the senator would back the move, National Review said.

He answered that “the president is not going to be removed from office.”

“There’s a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen,” he said, adding, “There isn’t going to be an impeachment.”

So, what is the right answer for holding the president (and his party) accountable in McConnell’s mind?

Elections.

“The report card you get is every two years,” McConnell said. “I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box.”

And the man who would like to regain the title of Senate majority leader is optimistic: “I do think we’re likely to see a typical kind of midterm reaction to a new administration. … Typically there is some buyer’s remorse.”

McConnell’s not the only member of the GOP congressional leadership who has chosen not to back recent calls for impeachment, National Review noted. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) has not jumped on board either. Instead, he has said that, should Republicans take control of the House next year, they would launch investigations into the Afghanistan withdrawal and that there would be a “day of reckoning.”

