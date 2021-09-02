https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61312d40bbafd42ff58a9e56
(DAILY WIRE) – CNN host Don Lemon told Americans who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccination that they are “selfish” and should refrain from seeking lifesaving medical treatment if they fall ill….
(NATIONAL FILE) – Pharmaceutical megacorporation pfizer is now developing a COVID pill that is meant to be taken alongside the COVID vaccines that have already made the company a staggering amount of …
(LIFESITE NEWS) – Jess Bratton, a mother of two children, is claiming that her three-year-old son Logan actually tried to cut off his genitals. This, Bratton says, along with the fact that her boy pla…
An expert on the constitution is warning that Democrats in Congress are attempting to “weaponize” the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol in order to advance their political agenda….
Joe Biden is legend in his own mind and routinely lies about his past accomplishments. Biden lies about everything from staring down a dangerous gangster named “Corn Pop” to “driving an 18-wheeler.” B…