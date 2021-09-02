https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/02/hemingway-biden-too-incompetent-to-hold-woke-generals-accountable-for-failure-so-voters-must/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway said voters must hold the woke generals partially responsible for the Afghanistan crisis accountable because President Joe Biden is too incompetent to do so.

“Unfortunately, the current president who was involved in this phone call is incompetent and unable to replace the military leadership who failed, and so it remains to the American people in their elections to replace him and the woke generals who cannot do basic jobs like winning wars or exiting a country,” Hemingway said.

While polling is clear that Americans support leaving Afghanistan, Hemingway said, “we cannot lose sight of how we can never fight a war like this ever again.”

“You don’t see people talking about World War II the way we talk about this war. This war has been prosecuted poorly, according to the American people, for decades. And then there’s even more agreement that the manner in which Biden departed was a complete debacle. That’s not really up for debate,” Hemingway said. “It was a debacle. It was a national humiliation and a disgrace, and the proper response to that is to clean out our military like we did after Bay of Pigs and make sure that people are replaced with people who know how to do their jobs.”

“We can never fight a war like this ever again…It was a debacle. It was a humiliation and disgrace and the proper response is to clean out our military like we did after Bay of Pigs and make sure that people are replaced with people who know how to do their jobs.” @MZHemingway pic.twitter.com/WyI00GbTwJ — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 2, 2021

Hemingway also pointed out the corporate media and Democrats’ hypocrisy in brushing off Biden’s phone call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“We impeached a president for a phone call, and now we have this leak of a phone call that President Biden had where he asked someone to lie in exchange for military support. It sounds like something that last year would have caused major problems for the previous president,” Hemingway said.

