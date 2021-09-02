https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/02/msnbcs-chris-hayes-hundreds-of-thousands-of-dead-americans-and-an-insurrection-later-conservatives-got-the-supreme-court/

The media must be so relieved to have the Afghanistan debacle behind them and that they’re back in their more comfortable space of warning of “The Handmaid’s Tale” coming to be in the United States. Texas’ heartbeat bill has made millions of Americans lose their minds, and they’re not being quiet about it.

As Twitchy reported, a lot of liberals are furious at “old dead white bitch” Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring while a Democrat was president, because that’s brought us a “conservative” Supreme Court. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says that was the pact millions of Americans made in 2016: vote for Donald Trump “and all the malevolence you know he will bring” and he’ll hand over the Supreme Court to conservatives.

Look, the pact for millions of voters and big chunks of institutional conservatism was vote for Trump and all the malevolence you know he will bring and you’ll get the Court. And it worked. Hundreds of thousands of dead Americans and an insurrection later, it worked. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 2, 2021

We can’t even take anyone seriously who considers what happened on January 6 an “insurrection.”

This is an insane tweet. Insane. https://t.co/zBP7CAQ2ZE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 2, 2021

Yeah but at least all the replies are super sane and stable! 😳 — Justin Leedy (@JPLeedy) September 2, 2021

Dude needs to go get some help before he has a breakdown. — Skip Solis (@s_solis44) September 2, 2021

Agreed; here is another pundit who has contracted the Trump Derangement Syndrome, perhaps the newest and more virulent strain. — Latrina Godot (@GodotLatrina) September 2, 2021

BlueAnon still humping its own leg. https://t.co/xD297JZkAC — James Lindsay, went off on TV (@ConceptualJames) September 2, 2021

The mental illness wrought from constantly being told you’re on the ‘Right Side of History’, so, therefore, anytime your side or ideology loses, it’s a victory for evil. I swear. Some people’s children. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) September 2, 2021

Consider the source. — Len Jardine (@ljj58) September 2, 2021

The one real benefit to social media is how it has revealed the lunacy and stupidity of our ruling class. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) September 2, 2021

Just another reminder that Chris shouldn’t be considered a serious person. Dude is just one clown among many. Act accordingly and ignore him. — little dog (@sean_polish) September 2, 2021

Some of the snowflakes actually believe that shit. — David Pals (@dcp506) September 2, 2021

Seriously, does MSNBC give perspective employees IQ tests to make sure they are hiring the truly stupidest humans on earth?? What an idiot he is — Bill Pcheny (@pchenyb) September 2, 2021

He’s off his meds again. 🤔 he may need a caregiver seeing how often it happens. — In Vino Veritas (@sdbacchus) September 2, 2021

When the left can’t kill babies, they go insane. — Steve Detmer (@DetmerSteve) September 2, 2021

True story.

That dude must have paranoia issues. I mean, going by that and other statements he has made. And he probably has a severe disconnect from reality. — Steve Moyer (@Steven_Moyer) September 2, 2021

Hayes regularly tweets variations of this — that Trump’s handling of Covid resulted in “hundreds of thousands of dead Americans” Of course this is completely insane & no serious person has ever suggested there was a course of action that would’ve resulted in zero Covid deaths https://t.co/BQNOgNjKPX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2021

The funny thing is that 200k+ people have died this year despite Biden inheriting Trump’s vaccine. Eventually, more people will have died from COVID under Biden, yet somehow it’s all Trump’s fault. — Karach (@karachsingstrue) September 2, 2021

I wrote about that this week and I was mocked by the left. Yet, not one of those people could specifically explain why one president should be blamed and not the other. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 2, 2021

While this tweet is crazy, the replies are just as insane. https://t.co/IyOrxyhg3U — Adam Johnston (@JohnstonAdamK) September 2, 2021

All of it — the Russian collusion, the COVID-19 pandemic, the “insurrection” — all of it was leading up to Texas saying you need to decide within the first six weeks of your pregnancy if you’re going to have the abortion or not.

And it’s pretty much guaranteed a case will come before the Supreme Court and they’ll overturn Texas’ law anyway. Calm down.

