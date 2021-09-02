https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-reid-manchin-sinema-war

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid led an online mob calling for Democrats to “wage war” on their own members — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — of the U.S. Senate over their party’s policy failures.

“At this point, Manchin and Sinema have essentially declared war on President Biden and their own party’s agenda. The only question left is whether war will be waged in return,” tweeted Reid.

Reid was upset over Sen. Manchin, calling on Democrats to cut their plan to pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill focusing on expanding Medicare and extending the child tax credit passed as pandemic relief.

Manchin voiced his opposition to the bill in an opinion article Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.

“I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs,” Manchin said.

Liberals lashed out at Manchin and Sinema who has also refused to support far-left proposals by Democratic leadership.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused Manchin of killing her constituents in New York.

“Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills. It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.



“All day our community has been pulling bodies out of homes from the flood. Entire families. And we’re supposed to entertain lobbyist talking points about why we should abandon people & do nothing? No,” she added in a second tweet.

“Manchin and other millionaire Senators will be fine, but the rest of America will suffer,” tweeted columnist Wajahat Ali.

Ali and others called for Democrats to strip Sinema and Manchin of their committee assignments.

“F*** Joe Manchin. Just f*** him,” read another tweet.

The progressive left was similarly outraged against centrist Democrats after the Supreme Court refused to strike down a pro-life law in Texas placing increased restrictions on abortion.

Reid went on to accuse Manchin and Sinema of being in “the pockets of the super rich.”

Here’s more about the stalled trillion dollar funding bill:







Manchin Wants ‘Pause’ on Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Plan



