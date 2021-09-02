https://nationalfile.com/video-world-economic-forum-chief-says-covid-climate-change-and-inclusion-will-usher-in-fourth-industrial-revolution/

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chair of the World Economic Forum, stated in a video message this week that he considers the four biggest challenges to humanity to be COVID, climate change, “inclusion” and “gender parity,” and a “fourth industrial revolution” where presumably the technologies used to address the preceding three issues could be mastered “in order to make them serving humanity and not harming humanity.”

“What I consider the four foremost challenges at this present time, they are COVID of course, climate change, inclusion – and here I would also particular [sic] address gender parity – and finally the fourth industrial revolution, the new technologies, how well can we master some in order to make them serving humanity and not harming humanity,” Schwab pontificated in the video message.

NEW – WEF founder Klaus Schwab declares #COVID19, climate change, inclusion, and the “4th industrial revolution” as the “foremost challenges” humans are faced with today in an interview with Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank. pic.twitter.com/ujCDsd1dfM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 2, 2021

The World Economic Forum has already campaigned to encourage employers to fire unvaccinated employees as part of a global “Jobs Reset,” which will coincide with Schwab’s predicted fourth industrial revolution:

The World Economic Forum indicated Monday that it supports employees being forced to choose between taking one of the four controversial Covid vaccines, or unemployment if they choose to not take the vaccine. After intense backlash, they deleted the initial the tweet and uploaded another post with the same graphic and a tweaked caption. Get your COVID-19 jab – or you could face consequences from your employer #COVID19 #JobsReset21,” the original tweet posted on Monday read. The tweet was accompanied by a colorful graphic showcasing the purported poll numbers of companies that would fire employees for not taking the vaccine.

The World Economic Forum has also pushed forward the slogan for life in 2030, “I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” The “Great Reset” talking point was also promoted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who described COVID as “our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

